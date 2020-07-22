There was another night of confrontation between personnel from the Department of Homeland Security and rioters in downtown Portland last night/this morning:
Groups Attempt to Break in to Federal Courthouse, Light Fires, and Vandalize Property Downtown https://t.co/VlJJJW66sc pic.twitter.com/CdITsaGeJr
— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 22, 2020
And here we go:
“Come out!” pic.twitter.com/SXmJzZZISK
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
This most recent confrontation was started when the totally peaceful protesters tried to barricade the federal law enforcement officers inside the building:
Protestors building barricades pic.twitter.com/3kxtDi4E0e
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
The barricade was then “reinforced with sandbags”:
Barricade to the front door reinforced with sandbags pic.twitter.com/Be7Sh4doJz
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
“Stay together, stay tight” chanted the moms:
“Stay together, stay tight” pic.twitter.com/yzZMeKsHmr
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
And then the Feds began dispersing the crowd:
Federal officers dispersed protestors using tear gas, flash bangs, and batons. Some Feds are carrying assault while doing crowd control pic.twitter.com/KpeRw8sTTU
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
This is exactly what the protesters wanted to happen:
Federal officers dispersed protestors and cleared the front door of barricades pic.twitter.com/0LD4j2K6wk
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Goodbye, moms:
Federal officers pushed back moms in helmets using batons and tear gas, assault rifles being carried for crowd control pic.twitter.com/08SU3mRb4X
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Here comes the tear gas and pepper balls:
Protesters are hit with pepper balls and impact munitions when they toss back tear gas pic.twitter.com/TClZ7FibNO
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
The rioters had their own defenses:
A phalanx of umbrellas and homemade shields to counter federal officers carrying assault rifles, tear gas, and impact munitions pic.twitter.com/6YSVMuX3xn
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Thus ended Round 1:
Protestors move forward after federal officers retreat inside the courthouse, protestor raises their hand in victory, colorful balloons in the distance pic.twitter.com/9JQ3gwQfM6
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
And here comes Round 2:
Xavier Warner, dancing to “we got the guillotine/you better run” pic.twitter.com/mZalHmo6xf
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Is this a new tactic?
Federal officers use lasers to mark protestors for impact munitions pic.twitter.com/eN2lOjy61k
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
SNACK BREAK:
In the middle of all this, people are still getting snacks pic.twitter.com/e0gGrDjIcX
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Protesters then put up a fence around the courthouse:
Protestors have now erected their own fence, keeping Feds in pic.twitter.com/ialOXutMQO
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Which prompted another response:
Protestors are facing down federal officers with umbrellas and homemade shields #PortlandProtests day 55 pic.twitter.com/qmOEBPJnMa
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes:
A protestor is bleeding from an impact munition pic.twitter.com/gTh6vSTF6Z
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
We have no idea what went down here:
Federal officers pull a driver out of vehicle pic.twitter.com/oEro4DZrYi
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Protesters are mad that some of their stuff was damaged:
David Anthony from @riotribs says federal officers came though tents and broke tables pic.twitter.com/1QFyZZaaEV
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
You see, destroying someone else’s property is wrong. Or something:
It appears federal officers, during dispersal; pepper sprayed the medical supplies in the tents pic.twitter.com/pLnR6XfGhm
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Round 2 ends:
Federal officers rushed out to break up a fight, threw tear gas, and then went back in pic.twitter.com/8T83tPfQuT
— Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020
Lather. Rinse. Repeat.
***