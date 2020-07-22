There was another night of confrontation between personnel from the Department of Homeland Security and rioters in downtown Portland last night/this morning:

Groups Attempt to Break in to Federal Courthouse, Light Fires, and Vandalize Property Downtown https://t.co/VlJJJW66sc pic.twitter.com/CdITsaGeJr — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 22, 2020

And here we go:

This most recent confrontation was started when the totally peaceful protesters tried to barricade the federal law enforcement officers inside the building:

Protestors building barricades pic.twitter.com/3kxtDi4E0e — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

The barricade was then “reinforced with sandbags”:

Barricade to the front door reinforced with sandbags pic.twitter.com/Be7Sh4doJz — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

“Stay together, stay tight” chanted the moms:

And then the Feds began dispersing the crowd:

Federal officers dispersed protestors using tear gas, flash bangs, and batons. Some Feds are carrying assault while doing crowd control pic.twitter.com/KpeRw8sTTU — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

This is exactly what the protesters wanted to happen:

Federal officers dispersed protestors and cleared the front door of barricades pic.twitter.com/0LD4j2K6wk — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Goodbye, moms:

Federal officers pushed back moms in helmets using batons and tear gas, assault rifles being carried for crowd control pic.twitter.com/08SU3mRb4X — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Here comes the tear gas and pepper balls:

Protesters are hit with pepper balls and impact munitions when they toss back tear gas pic.twitter.com/TClZ7FibNO — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

The rioters had their own defenses:

A phalanx of umbrellas and homemade shields to counter federal officers carrying assault rifles, tear gas, and impact munitions pic.twitter.com/6YSVMuX3xn — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Thus ended Round 1:

Protestors move forward after federal officers retreat inside the courthouse, protestor raises their hand in victory, colorful balloons in the distance pic.twitter.com/9JQ3gwQfM6 — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

And here comes Round 2:

Xavier Warner, dancing to “we got the guillotine/you better run” pic.twitter.com/mZalHmo6xf — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Is this a new tactic?

Federal officers use lasers to mark protestors for impact munitions pic.twitter.com/eN2lOjy61k — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

SNACK BREAK:

In the middle of all this, people are still getting snacks pic.twitter.com/e0gGrDjIcX — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Protesters then put up a fence around the courthouse:

Protestors have now erected their own fence, keeping Feds in pic.twitter.com/ialOXutMQO — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Which prompted another response:

Protestors are facing down federal officers with umbrellas and homemade shields #PortlandProtests day 55 pic.twitter.com/qmOEBPJnMa — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes:

A protestor is bleeding from an impact munition pic.twitter.com/gTh6vSTF6Z — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

We have no idea what went down here:

Federal officers pull a driver out of vehicle pic.twitter.com/oEro4DZrYi — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Protesters are mad that some of their stuff was damaged:

David Anthony from @riotribs says federal officers came though tents and broke tables pic.twitter.com/1QFyZZaaEV — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

You see, destroying someone else’s property is wrong. Or something:

It appears federal officers, during dispersal; pepper sprayed the medical supplies in the tents pic.twitter.com/pLnR6XfGhm — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Round 2 ends:

Federal officers rushed out to break up a fight, threw tear gas, and then went back in pic.twitter.com/8T83tPfQuT — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) July 22, 2020

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

