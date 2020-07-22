And just like that, the “Occupy City Hall” encampment is no more thanks to a 4 a.m. raid by the NYPD:

#Developing: NYPD moves into to clear Occupy City Hall encampment during early morning hours. https://t.co/v5w3vV8myx — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) July 22, 2020

Memo to Portland: Let your cops to the job:

BREAKING — police clear out occupy encampment at City Hall Park overnight #abc7NY 🎥: @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/eyMhZSW5gM — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) July 22, 2020

According to reports, the protesters were given a 10-minute warning:

According to @NYPDnews occupiers we’re given a ten minute warning to clear out before police came in. They say the decision was made based on the number of people left in the park. Scene will be on lockdown while it’s cleaned. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/wg7zZIS5Um — Lindsay Tuchman (@LindsayTuchman) July 22, 2020

Although some protesters remained this morning:

6:30 am: The weeks-long encampment known as Occupy City Hall just got cleared out by the NYPD. Some resisting protesters remain. pic.twitter.com/9kvuAYaiw3 — Beth Williams Liou (@BWilliLiou) July 22, 2020

Good work, NYPD:

This is the scene right now outside City Hall Park where NYPD cleared out the people encamped here early this morning. @NYCSanitation cleaning everything left behind. Clearly an organized sweep of what was left of Occupy City Hall. @NYPDnews says no arrests. pic.twitter.com/6q4vstJWy8 — Lindsay Tuchman (@LindsayTuchman) July 22, 2020

But the situation is “still dicey”

NYPD breaks up occupy zone at city hall after a month. Situation still dicey. pic.twitter.com/PIh5ILeZm7 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) July 22, 2020

Mayor de Blasio said yesterday that it was up to the NYPD on what to do about the encampment. How’s that for leadership?

The @NYCMayor just said the "graffiti is just not acceptable and graffiti on public buildings will be removed."

"There is a balance we always strike between the right to protest and public safety." He says what to do about the Occupy City Hall camp is up to the NYPD: https://t.co/UvEUJwahsR — Gloria Pazmino (@GloriaPazmino) July 21, 2020

And, no, these were not peaceful protesters:

An Occupy City Hall protester faces charges for trying to cut the brake lines of a NYPD van. https://t.co/vA3dN1UWBT — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 21, 2020

