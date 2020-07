President Trump will resume his coronavirus briefings today. . .

Amid a growing pandemic, President Donald Trump will resume the coronavirus task force briefings at the White House on Tuesday. https://t.co/LqJIWiJNkf

. . .and former press secretary Sarah Sanders is offering up her advice on what President Trump should say to Americans:

Sarah Sanders says the President should remind people in a compassionate way that he is doing everything he can to keep them safe. She also says the President should talk about how he cares about the people because that’s the core of who he is. pic.twitter.com/e5zJBeqiOo — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 21, 2020

But will he take that advice? Here’s one of his first tweets from this morning:

You will never hear this on the Fake News concerning the China Virus, but by comparison to most other countries, who are suffering greatly, we are doing very well – and we have done things that few other countries could have done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

He should talk more about this, TBH:

Tremendous progress being made on Vaccines and Therapeutics!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2020

And a question on masks will surely come up:

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

Early reports are that no task force member will accompany the president today:

No White House coronavirus task force members are currently expected to join President Trump's briefing https://t.co/RARXfDA4gb pic.twitter.com/DH8AgwDg4q — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 21, 2020

Not that it matters to the Left if they’re there or not. This is what happened the last time they briefed the public:

Pence, Fauci, and Birx just put on a disgracefully rosy and dangerously misleading performance in their fake Coronavirus briefing, denying the truth about the rapidly rising numbers diseased and dying and failing to offer reliable advice. It’s time for Fauci and Birx to resign. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) June 26, 2020

So, is this a mistake for the president? There have been around 85,000 deaths since the last briefing:

Today @realDonaldTrump will join the Coronavirus Task Force for a WH briefing for the 1st time since April 27—85 days ago. Since then, we've had 2,831,500 new cases of #COVID19, & over 85,000 new deaths. The first question he must be asked: Mr. President, what took you so long? pic.twitter.com/RYi15uNcay — Buffy Wicks (@BuffyWicks) July 21, 2020

We’ll find out around 5 p.m. tonight.

***