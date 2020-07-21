Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer is warning President Trump of restarting his coronavirus press briefings, saying reporters “don’t want info- they want a fight” and that they’re going to taunt the president into reacting badly:

Instead, Fleischer things the president should “travel the country showing what the government has done rather than spending time in the briefing room”:

Some examples of events President Trump *should* be going to:

“POTUS should go where the action is”:

