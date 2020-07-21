Former George W. Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer is warning President Trump of restarting his coronavirus press briefings, saying reporters “don’t want info- they want a fight” and that they’re going to taunt the president into reacting badly:

My thoughts on POTUS resuming briefings: 1. It's a mistake. That room is a hot spot. Too many reporters don't want info- they want a fight.

2. Don't give them a fight.

3. When reporters taunt, rise above.

4. Talk personally. Show you care. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 21, 2020

Instead, Fleischer things the president should “travel the country showing what the government has done rather than spending time in the briefing room”:

5. Be specific about what the Fed government is doing.

6. Get out of the room within 30 minutes.

7. Do NOT do these things daily.

8. It would be far better for POTUS to travel the country showing what the government has done rather than spending time in the briefing room. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 21, 2020

Some examples of events President Trump *should* be going to:

9. When HHS sends drugs to hot spots, go to the warehouse where the drugs are shipped and give a speech.

10. When FEMA/HHS send masks and supplies to hot spots, go to the warehouse where the trucks depart from and give a speech. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 21, 2020

11. When the Fed government sends nurses to hot spots, visit the nurses and give a speech.

12. When the Fed government sends doctors to hot spots, visit the doctors and give a speech.

13. Send buses with testing facilities to poor neighborhoods where they need help the most. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 21, 2020

“POTUS should go where the action is”:

Final point: In other words, instead of being at the WH with reporters, POTUS should go where the action is and show the world what he has done/is doing. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) July 21, 2020

***

Related: