Political scientist Rachel Bitecofer, a senior advisor to The Lincoln Project, is very worried that because the “GOP controls ballot access in many” of the swing states, Joe Biden’s polling lead doesn’t matter and “it’s a toss up in” all of those crucial battlegrounds:

Too bad her tweet is nonsensical and not true at all:

Trending

She doesn’t care:

The Lincoln Project at work:

So, will *they* accept if President Trump wins in November or that’s only a question for Republicans?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: