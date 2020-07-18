And just like that, schools in counties that represent “more than 80%” of California’s population won’t be open for in-person learning this fall:
The majority of schools in California won't reopen for in-person education this fall, Gov. Gavin Newsom says.
Private and public schools in 33 of California's 58 counties — representing more than 80% of the state’s population — will be required to close. https://t.co/vnSdkyKSay
— CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2020
The governor explained his dictate, saying “science will determine when a school can be physically open–and when it must close”:
In CA, science will determine when a school can be physically open–and when it must close. But learning must be non-negotiable.
Schools must provide meaningful learning during #COVID19. And we must do everything we can to keep our teachers, staff & students safe. That means:
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
And a county must of “off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days” in order to open:
1) Safe in-person school based on local health data.
Schools located in counties that are on CA’s Monitoring List must NOT physically open for in-person instruction until their county has come off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
Schools that are open “should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5% of students & staff test positive in 14-days”:
When does a physically open school need to close?
Following a confirmed case of #COVID19 at school, those exposed should be quarantined for 14 days. The school should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5% of students & staff test positive in 14-days.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
And the entire district “should revert to distance learning when 25%+ of its schools have been closed due to #COVID19 within 14 days”:
The district should revert to distance learning when 25%+ of its schools have been closed due to #COVID19 within 14 days.
Closure decisions should be made with local health officers. After 14 days districts may return to in-person with approval of local public health officer.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
There is a mask requirement for open schools:
2) Strong mask requirements for anyone in the school:
All staff and students 3rd grade and above must wear masks on campus.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
There will be “regular testing and dedicated contact tracing” as well:
4) Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing for outbreaks at schools:
Staff in every California school be tested for COVID-19 periodically.
CA will provide resources and technical assistance for COVID-19 investigations in school settings.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
Does anyone actually believe distance learning will meet any of these goals?
5) Rigorous distance learning.
School districts must provide:
-Devices so that every child can participate in distance learning.
-Daily live interaction.
-Challenging and equivalent to in-person instruction.
-Targeted supports for English learners and special education.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
We. Shall. See:
The health and safety of our teachers, students, and staff must be our top priority — while also allowing our students to continue to learn during the #COVID19 pandemic.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020
And according to reports, this mandate includes ALL schools:
Per Gov. #Newsom, the way the guidance is written makes it a #California mandate. It applies to ALL schools in the state – public, private, charter, universities, community colleges
— Lindsay Zuchelli (@lindsayclaireee) July 17, 2020
***
Editor’s note: We’ve fixed a typo in the headline.