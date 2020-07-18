And just like that, schools in counties that represent “more than 80%” of California’s population won’t be open for in-person learning this fall:

The majority of schools in California won't reopen for in-person education this fall, Gov. Gavin Newsom says. Private and public schools in 33 of California's 58 counties — representing more than 80% of the state’s population — will be required to close. https://t.co/vnSdkyKSay — CNN (@CNN) July 17, 2020

The governor explained his dictate, saying “science will determine when a school can be physically open–and when it must close”:

In CA, science will determine when a school can be physically open–and when it must close. But learning must be non-negotiable. Schools must provide meaningful learning during #COVID19. And we must do everything we can to keep our teachers, staff & students safe. That means: — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

And a county must of “off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days” in order to open:

1) Safe in-person school based on local health data. Schools located in counties that are on CA’s Monitoring List must NOT physically open for in-person instruction until their county has come off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

Schools that are open “should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5% of students & staff test positive in 14-days”:

When does a physically open school need to close? Following a confirmed case of #COVID19 at school, those exposed should be quarantined for 14 days. The school should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5% of students & staff test positive in 14-days. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

And the entire district “should revert to distance learning when 25%+ of its schools have been closed due to #COVID19 within 14 days”:

The district should revert to distance learning when 25%+ of its schools have been closed due to #COVID19 within 14 days. Closure decisions should be made with local health officers. After 14 days districts may return to in-person with approval of local public health officer. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

There is a mask requirement for open schools:

2) Strong mask requirements for anyone in the school: All staff and students 3rd grade and above must wear masks on campus. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

There will be “regular testing and dedicated contact tracing” as well:

4) Regular testing and dedicated contact tracing for outbreaks at schools: Staff in every California school be tested for COVID-19 periodically. CA will provide resources and technical assistance for COVID-19 investigations in school settings. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

Does anyone actually believe distance learning will meet any of these goals?

5) Rigorous distance learning. School districts must provide:

-Devices so that every child can participate in distance learning.

-Daily live interaction.

-Challenging and equivalent to in-person instruction.

-Targeted supports for English learners and special education. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

We. Shall. See:

The health and safety of our teachers, students, and staff must be our top priority — while also allowing our students to continue to learn during the #COVID19 pandemic. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 17, 2020

And according to reports, this mandate includes ALL schools:

Per Gov. #Newsom, the way the guidance is written makes it a #California mandate. It applies to ALL schools in the state – public, private, charter, universities, community colleges — Lindsay Zuchelli (@lindsayclaireee) July 17, 2020

***

