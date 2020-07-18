And just like that, schools in counties that represent “more than 80%” of California’s population won’t be open for in-person learning this fall:

The governor explained his dictate, saying “science will determine when a school can be physically open–and when it must close”:

And a county must of “off the Monitoring List for 14 consecutive days” in order to open:

Schools that are open “should revert to distance learning when multiple cohorts have cases or 5% of students & staff test positive in 14-days”:

And the entire district “should revert to distance learning when 25%+ of its schools have been closed due to #COVID19 within 14 days”:

There is a mask requirement for open schools:

There will be “regular testing and dedicated contact tracing” as well:

 

Does anyone actually believe distance learning will meet any of these goals?

We. Shall. See:

And according to reports, this mandate includes ALL schools:

***

Editor’s note: We’ve fixed a typo in the headline.

