There’s a new fake account for President Trump’s new campaign manager Bill Stepien that’s going somewhat viral over this poll asking “Whom would you trust to take an emergency call at 3 A.M.?”:

As of the writing of this post, it’s close to 90% for Joe Biden:

But, alas, it’s fake:

Trending

Thanks for checking:

But for many blue-checks, it was just too good to check. Here’s Andrew Bates with the Biden campaign in a now-deleted tweet:

Former Hillary staffer Jesse Ferguson:

Max Steele, senior adviser to the liberal American Bridge:

Mother Jones’ David Corn:

Politico’s Blake Hounshell with the deletion:

Do better, all of you.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill Stepien