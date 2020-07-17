There’s a new fake account for President Trump’s new campaign manager Bill Stepien that’s going somewhat viral over this poll asking “Whom would you trust to take an emergency call at 3 A.M.?”:

Whom would you trust to take an emergency call at 3 A.M? President Trump? Or Sleepy Joe Biden? — Bill Stepien (@Stepien_Bill) July 17, 2020

As of the writing of this post, it’s close to 90% for Joe Biden:

? — Bill Stepien (@Stepien_Bill) July 17, 2020

But, alas, it’s fake:

So I can confirm the @Stepien_Bill account that was created recently is not in fact Trump’s campaign manager. I figured out who runs it and just to be sure I ran a test: pic.twitter.com/d2Ng1Vi9wq — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 17, 2020

Thanks for checking:

Trump campaign spox also confirms the account is not Stepien’s — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 17, 2020

But for many blue-checks, it was just too good to check. Here’s Andrew Bates with the Biden campaign in a now-deleted tweet:

Former Hillary staffer Jesse Ferguson:

*some restrictions may apply Except the 130,000 killed by Coronavirus & the US soldiers murdered by Russian bounty hunters. — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 18, 2020

Max Steele, senior adviser to the liberal American Bridge:

Mother Jones’ David Corn:

They’re really asking this? Let’s ask the 137,000 Americans who have died in this pandemic….But we can’t. https://t.co/2KfG9koFnH — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 18, 2020

Politico’s Blake Hounshell with the deletion:

One thing about @Stepien_Bill is certain. The man likes to use exclamation points in his tweets. — Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 18, 2020

Do better, all of you.

