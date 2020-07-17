There’s a new fake account for President Trump’s new campaign manager Bill Stepien that’s going somewhat viral over this poll asking “Whom would you trust to take an emergency call at 3 A.M.?”:
Whom would you trust to take an emergency call at 3 A.M?
President Trump?
Or Sleepy Joe Biden?
— Bill Stepien (@Stepien_Bill) July 17, 2020
As of the writing of this post, it’s close to 90% for Joe Biden:
?
— Bill Stepien (@Stepien_Bill) July 17, 2020
But, alas, it’s fake:
So I can confirm the @Stepien_Bill account that was created recently is not in fact Trump’s campaign manager.
I figured out who runs it and just to be sure I ran a test: pic.twitter.com/d2Ng1Vi9wq
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 17, 2020
Thanks for checking:
Trump campaign spox also confirms the account is not Stepien’s
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 17, 2020
But for many blue-checks, it was just too good to check. Here’s Andrew Bates with the Biden campaign in a now-deleted tweet:
Keep it up, @Stepien_Bill. pic.twitter.com/p2PiLZ70fW
— Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) July 18, 2020
Former Hillary staffer Jesse Ferguson:
*some restrictions may apply
Except the 130,000 killed by Coronavirus & the US soldiers murdered by Russian bounty hunters.
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) July 18, 2020
Max Steele, senior adviser to the liberal American Bridge:
Let us know if you need @American_Bridge's help, @Stepien_Bill. We're here for you. https://t.co/Lj2PUunrFV
— Max Steele (@maxasteele) July 17, 2020
Mother Jones’ David Corn:
They’re really asking this? Let’s ask the 137,000 Americans who have died in this pandemic….But we can’t. https://t.co/2KfG9koFnH
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 18, 2020
Politico’s Blake Hounshell with the deletion:
One thing about @Stepien_Bill is certain. The man likes to use exclamation points in his tweets.
— Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 18, 2020
Do better, all of you.
