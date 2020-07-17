Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that Rep. John Lewis has passed away at age 80:

Breaking on @MSNBC: Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon, has died. He was 80. #goodtrouble — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 18, 2020

“Awful, awful news”:

Awful, awful news: Civil Rights Icon Rep John Lewis has died. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) July 18, 2020

The civil rights icon had been battling cancer:

Devastating news: John Lewis, the Georgia congressman and civil rights icon, appropriately named the “conscious of Congress,” has died after a battle with cancer. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 18, 2020

And “his condition had worsened dramatically in the past week”:

His staff have informed people that the Congressman has indeed passed away. His condition had worsened dramatically in the past week. https://t.co/WMZUmLmUPw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 18, 2020

Rest in peace, sir:

John Lewis was a giant among men. A Civil Rights Icon, an indefatigable champion for justice, and a hell raiser known for making ‘good trouble.’ In mourning his passing, let us aspire to build the nation that Congressman Lewis believed it could be. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/sDJ169T9bE — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 18, 2020

***