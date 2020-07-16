President Donald Trump shook up his campaign team yesterday, removing Brad Parscale as campaign manager and replacing him with deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien. Parscale will stay on as a senior advisor:

Reports are that it was the Tulsa rally that was the “last straw”:

And that Jared Kushner was behind the change:

So, it’s a good move for the president?

Before working with Trump’s campaign in 2016, Stepien was an adviser to then NJ Gov. Chris Christie:

