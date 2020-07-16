A viral video going around claiming the Lincoln Tunnel is leaking is not what it seems:

Who has “Lincoln Tunnel leak” on their 2020 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/381QfE29zC — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) July 15, 2020

Via the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the flooding was from a water main break that has since been repaired:

A water main rupture was reported in a facility room in the Center Tube on Tuesday evening. It was fixed and the water was pumped out as designed. LT has 3 tubes, the roadway in each is 21+ feet wide! More facts: https://t.co/AtbuOtONs2 *CC — Port Authority of NY & NJ. Wear a Face Covering. (@PANYNJ) July 16, 2020

Now, will blue-checks PLEASE stop sharing it? You know, guys like this epidemiologist who want us to believe him on coronavirus:

This reminds me of the old Sylvester Stallone disaster movie ‘Daylight’ in the Lincoln Tunnel. 2020 is half following every disaster movie plot so far. pic.twitter.com/vGsxR0U9rc — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 16, 2020

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, too:

The only nightmare worse than a toilet snake https://t.co/A5p6QnfFWd — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) July 16, 2020

CNBC’s Kate Rogers:

Anxious people have already had this nightmare. WHY 2020?! https://t.co/GG5ZVFzpJw — Kate Rogers (@katerogers) July 16, 2020

More blue-check idiocy here.

