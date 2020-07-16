A viral video going around claiming the Lincoln Tunnel is leaking is not what it seems:

Via the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the flooding was from a water main break that has since been repaired:

Now, will blue-checks PLEASE stop sharing it? You know, guys like this epidemiologist who want us to believe him on coronavirus:

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, too:

CNBC’s Kate Rogers:

More blue-check idiocy here.

