Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal is warning of “massive” hit to GDP in 10 days as the enhanced unemployment insurance provision is set to expire.

“IN NOW JUST 10 DAYS, MILLIONS OF PEOPLE’S LIVES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE THROWN INTO DISARRAY”:

Wherever you stand on the benefit, “the government is set to slash spending dramatically” if it’s not renewed:

“Simple math” estimates that the extra $600/week equates to 4.6% of weekly GDP:

Things *are* getting better, but keep an eye on the “rate of permanent job loses” which is “still accelerating”:

And there’s “the housing reckoning” on the way:

Tick tock, Congress:

