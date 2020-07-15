Bloomberg’s Joe Weisenthal is warning of “massive” hit to GDP in 10 days as the enhanced unemployment insurance provision is set to expire.
“IN NOW JUST 10 DAYS, MILLIONS OF PEOPLE’S LIVES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE THROWN INTO DISARRAY”:
IN NOW JUST 10 DAYS, MILLIONS OF PEOPLE'S LIVES ARE SCHEDULED TO BE THROWN INTO DISARRAY
In today's @markets newsletter, I wrote about the very straightforward stakes of what's about to happen to the US economy https://t.co/3lrMAtznd7 pic.twitter.com/ypHtnBxts0
— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 15, 2020