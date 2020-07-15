Oklahoma Gov Kevin Stitt (R) announced this morning that he tested positive for COVID-19:
JUST IN: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announces he has tested positive for COVID-19. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/4tGKL7gXuW
— Kassie McClung (@KassieMcClung) July 15, 2020
He is actually the first governor in the country to get it:
Governor Stitt says he was surprised to be the first Governor in the country to get Coronavirus.
— Abigail Ogle (@KOCOAbigail) July 15, 2020
Gov. Stitt reports he feels “fine” but a bit “achy”:
Stitt says he feels fine, but a bit achy.
— Kassie McClung (@KassieMcClung) July 15, 2020
He says he didn’t get it at the president Tulsa rally:
"I don't think there is any way it was at the president's rally," Stitt says, referencing President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
— Carmen Forman (@CarmenMForman) July 15, 2020
And this won’t change his opinion of a mask mandate:
Despite testing positive for #coronavirus, Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is not considering a mask mandate.
— Emily Collins (@EmilyTVNews) July 15, 2020
***