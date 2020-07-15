So, Tommy Tuberville is such a strong candidate for the U.S. Senate seat in Alabama that he doesn’t need the support of Dana Loesch? Good to know:
LOL why? I’ve never tweeted him before. pic.twitter.com/HgMdKwN2Ul
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 14, 2020
Fix this now, coach. You’re going to need the help:
Can @TTuberville unblock me now (I’ve seriously never tweeted the guy or about him til today) so I can include his Twitter remarks, etc. in coverage for my Alabama affiliates? https://t.co/ZUOQ91nGOc
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 15, 2020
***
