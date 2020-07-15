68,000 retweets, and counting for this tweet claiming Dept. of Education Sec. Bets DeVos said “only 0.02% of children will probably die as a result of schools re-opening”:

Betsy DeVos says that "only" 0.02% of children will probably die as a result of schools re-opening. That's 14,740 children. That's about 40 times the number of school shooting victims from the last 10 years. — madeline lane-mckinley (@la_louve_rouge_) July 12, 2020

It’s a lie, by the way:

This is a lie. She didn't say that. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2020

Link here:

67,000+ retweets on this aaaaaaaaand it's a lie https://t.co/IcZLIaX0SP https://t.co/SeJ7jDddTz — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 14, 2020

But do blue-checks like former NFL star Kurt Warner even care to check it?

In passing convo that % is way low… but when put in proper context NO THANK YOU! I’ve got 5 children who would be going to school in the fall… Raise your hand if u would deal with another yr of online classes to save 10 (or 14,000) children’s lives… 🙋🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/tbUCquNl4Y — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) July 13, 2020

Nah. Just go with the “Republicans are ghouls” narrative:

How about being “pro-truth” for a second?

Never let a good narrative go to waste:

I wish 100% of Betsy would go to prison https://t.co/WShgTZA0to — Ryan Case (@film114) July 12, 2020

Never change, Pam:

Raise your hand if you’re OK with YOUR kid being one of the 14,000 dead. https://t.co/6QN1lHk23d — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 12, 2020

Sure, call her up and bug her over something she didn’t say. How nice of you:

Secretary of Education @BetsyDeVosED let us know today that she's fine if 14,000 children die as long as the president's plan to open schools go forward. Contact her at [email protected] or 1-800-872-5327 to opt out of the Kill My Kid program. https://t.co/HTV2p5cG61 — Bill Prady (@billprady) July 12, 2020

