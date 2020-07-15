68,000 retweets, and counting for this tweet claiming Dept. of Education Sec. Bets DeVos said “only 0.02% of children will probably die as a result of schools re-opening”:
Betsy DeVos says that "only" 0.02% of children will probably die as a result of schools re-opening.
That's 14,740 children.
That's about 40 times the number of school shooting victims from the last 10 years.
— madeline lane-mckinley (@la_louve_rouge_) July 12, 2020
It’s a lie, by the way:
This is a lie. She didn't say that.
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 13, 2020
Link here:
67,000+ retweets on this aaaaaaaaand it's a lie https://t.co/IcZLIaX0SP https://t.co/SeJ7jDddTz
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 14, 2020
But do blue-checks like former NFL star Kurt Warner even care to check it?
In passing convo that % is way low… but when put in proper context NO THANK YOU! I’ve got 5 children who would be going to school in the fall… Raise your hand if u would deal with another yr of online classes to save 10 (or 14,000) children’s lives… 🙋🏻♂️ https://t.co/tbUCquNl4Y
— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) July 13, 2020
Nah. Just go with the “Republicans are ghouls” narrative:
Republicans are ghouls. https://t.co/eMvBOr0W8w
— Markos Moulitsas (@markos) July 12, 2020
How about being “pro-truth” for a second?
Pro-life. https://t.co/XbGAh837JE
— Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) July 13, 2020
Never let a good narrative go to waste:
I wish 100% of Betsy would go to prison https://t.co/WShgTZA0to
— Ryan Case (@film114) July 12, 2020
Never change, Pam:
Raise your hand if you’re OK with YOUR kid being one of the 14,000 dead. https://t.co/6QN1lHk23d
— Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) July 12, 2020
Sure, call her up and bug her over something she didn’t say. How nice of you:
Secretary of Education @BetsyDeVosED let us know today that she's fine if 14,000 children die as long as the president's plan to open schools go forward.
Contact her at [email protected] or 1-800-872-5327 to opt out of the Kill My Kid program. https://t.co/HTV2p5cG61
— Bill Prady (@billprady) July 12, 2020
