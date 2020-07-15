Alabama’s Republican Gov. Kay Ivey just announced a new mask mandate as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Gov. Kay Ivey mandates face masks as state exceeds 1,100 coronavirus deaths, more than 56,000 confirmed cases. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 15, 2020

As of now, the mandate is in place until July 31:

Today, with the support of Dr. Harris, the medical community & many in the business community, I’m announcing a statewide mask order effective Thursday, July 16 to be in place until the end of the month.

Read: https://t.co/4vwgMGpXsi @ALPublicHealth #TogetherAL #alpolitics 1/5 pic.twitter.com/VEUgdqUhS1 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 15, 2020

That’s when the “Safer at Home” order expires:

This will be in addition to our #SaferAtHome order that expires July 31. Nothing else in the order changes & at this time we will not be further limiting capacity nor restricting events from operating. @ALPublicHealth #TogetherAL #alpolitics 2/5 pic.twitter.com/IFXuoPQ3Nz — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 15, 2020

Gov. Ivey did admit the mandate is hard to enforce so she’s asking people to voluntarily comply:

However, as I have stated – this mask order is hard to enforce – so once again, I am calling on everyone in our state to practice personal responsibility & wear a mask. I continue to believe that personal responsibility is everyone’s responsibility. #TogetherAL #alpolitics 3/5 — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 15, 2020

She’s asking businesses to help out as well:

To help our fellow citizens, we've created graphics for our businesses & stores to download for free that can be printed & displayed in a window letting the public know you require a mask. These graphics are available at https://t.co/t6Gw8aKOz0! #TogetherAL #alpolitics 4/5 pic.twitter.com/EuIstwPiWI — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 15, 2020

“We are going to need everyone’s help if we are going to slow the spread and turn these trends into a different direction”:

We are going to need everyone’s help if we are going to slow the spread and turn these trends into a different direction. We are asking everyone to do a better job practicing social distancing, personal hygiene and, now, wearing face masks. #TogetherAL #alpolitics 5/5 pic.twitter.com/KHKEeG9BVm — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) July 15, 2020

