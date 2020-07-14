The Washington Post is reporting that Ben Howe, our former colleague at Red State, has been fired by The Lincoln Project over “crude tweets about female anatomy”:

Lincoln Project video editor is out over crude tweets about female anatomy https://t.co/zI7tSHcvHl — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 14, 2020

What f*cking cowards:

I asked @ProjectLincoln what they were doing to appeal to women. It turned into a different story. https://t.co/3i3znQWVdc — Amanda Becker (@AmandaBecker) July 14, 2020

Wait until the Washington Post searches the Twitter feed of Rick Wilson:

Astonishing hypocrisy. Fire the black woman for tweeting a not-nice word and then apologizing, while keeping the Confederate flag fetishist. Fire Ben Howe for a six-year-old tweet about 'female anatomy' but keep the guy who calls congresswomen trash. https://t.co/aUZU2UJTAX — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 14, 2020

They’re really going to need to explain this one:

This is dumb. Rick Wilson was flying the rebel flag, saying the South Will Rise Again! But @BenHowe gets fired over some Tweets. If you're a *creative*, never do a deal that doesn't give you *equity.* Money people will always fire *you* first.https://t.co/ZbOfxEUFVJ — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 14, 2020

Not only this, but when George Conway was trying to get then-candidate Trump elected, it was Howe who was openly anti-Trump:

There is no way that taken as a whole, Ben Howe's Twitter history is more offensive or vitriolic than Rick Wilson's. https://t.co/8dEygL01pp — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) July 14, 2020

Good luck with what comes next, guys:

This seems counterproductive. Most of these guys have said horrible things in the past, now they're atoning in a productive way. https://t.co/JzDSaymECN — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) July 14, 2020

100% this:

I've known @benhowe for years and I know he sincerely regrets saying dumb stuff like this. Few in politics have been as honest and up-front as him about coming to terms with and moving beyond one's own conduct in the public eye. Shame to see this. https://t.co/RabQCufWOP — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 14, 2020

***