The Orange County Board of Education has voted 4-1 for in-person instruction when schools open in August with no masks or social distancing:

#BREAKING : The Orange County Board of Education has voted 4-1 to reopen schools next month with in-person instruction. Students and teachers can choose to attend classes without masks and no social distancing is required. https://t.co/z1Zvr1JNTh

“Showing leadership”:

Orange County showing leadership in California. https://t.co/80yUNU5HoQ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 14, 2020

This vote comes after neighboring Los Angeles and San Diego counties announced the year would start with online-only education:

BREAKING: California's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, have announced all classes will begin online only in the fall in order to protect students and staff against COVID-19.https://t.co/W9Pfg09I5a — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 13, 2020

This vote, however, is not binding and these are just “guidelines.” From the Orange County Register:

“The board has no power to direct any of Orange County’s 27 school districts to follow its guidelines, which are in direct opposition to those issued by the Orange County Department of Education, state public health officials and others.” — Jeff Skowron (@Jeffskowron) July 14, 2020

And Gov. Gavin Newsom just shut down Orange County, so we imagine in-class learning won’t happen in Orange County anyway:

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

Counties impacted: Colusa

Contra Costa

Fresno

Glenn

Imperial

Kings

LA

Madera

Marin

Merced

Monterey

Napa

Orange

Placer

Riverside

Sacramento

San Benito

San Bernardino

San Diego

San Joaquin

Santa Barbara

Solano

Sonoma

Stanislaus

Sutter

Tulare

Yolo

Yuba

Ventura

* — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

But blue-check libs are acting just how you’d expect them to act despite the non-binding nature of this vote:

Dumbass California,

During AMERIGEDDON one night at the Irvine Improv TWO. Different KKK groups showed up and during the show complained about my Trump material, then got in an argument in the lobby.

ORANGE county? It’s too perfect. Now they’re gonna Kill your kids. Bitchin’ https://t.co/1DIN8mUYKc — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) July 14, 2020

Maybe it will be a good thing, he says:

I do not say this lightly, I say it with a heavy heart, but maybe watching kids die and/or kill their parents or grandparents is the lesson these braindead motherfuckers need to finally shock them into some semblance of humanity. https://t.co/vZjSV9CMCF — James "Wear a Mask and Stay Away From Me" Morrison (@JamesPMorrison) July 14, 2020

“F*cking suicidal”:

And “votes to murder teachers”:

Orange County Board of Education votes to murder teachers, school staff and students. May you 4 be the first to welcome students face-to-face without a mask. Teacher Unions better earn your 🤬 dues and fight this. https://t.co/SOwwi3OU4C — Jessica O'Beirne (@OtotheBeirne) July 14, 2020

Watch how fast libs become fans of homeschooling after all this:

Clearly the OC educational system didn’t work on these fools. Maybe I should just pull my kids out of school for the year. https://t.co/GR4b47ff4b — Tessa Dare (@TessaDare) July 14, 2020

