And Slavitt, the former head of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid during the Obama administration, is trying to say that nursing home deaths in New York “were caused by the same reason as in every other state” and that it was because of a combination of staff infections and lack of PPE, not because of decisions made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

It turns out that the nursing home deaths were caused by the same reason as in every other state. Staff bringing it in, untested, from the community. 1 in 4 staff got infected. And they lacked sufficient PPE. Same thing is now happening in the Sun Belt. 12/ — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) July 14, 2020

But he left out the part where Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes, thus unleashing the infection. Here’s Janice Dean with the fact check:

So ordering 6,000 + Covid patients into nursing homes doesn’t count? The staff killed over 6,000 seniors? Cuomo’s order was in place for 46 days but by your logic it had zero to do with over 6,000 deaths (many more if you count NH residents who died in hospital of Covid) https://t.co/pb6CfpmIOq — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2020

Why are Dems so against a non-partisan investigation?

More people died of Covid in nursing homes in NY than 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina combined. And over 30,000 virus deaths in NY State total. Your take is terrible and not realistic. Even the NY state nurses association want a legit non partisan investigation! — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2020

Stop regurgitating Cuomo talking points and get some answers, ‘eh?

The info you point to was put together by Cuomo’s administrators and peer reviewed by people loyal to the governor. My in-laws died in elderly care facilities of Covid. I’d like proper answers into their deaths. They weren’t part of a right wing conspiracy. Shame on you. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 14, 2020

And we’ve gone from honoring health-care workers to throwing them under the bus:

Honoring health care workers disappeared the moment these people needed a scapegoat.https://t.co/LUw8aN6tat — BT (@back_ttys) July 14, 2020

The good news is that the criticism of Gov. Cuomo is now coming from other experts, not just right-wing blogs and such:

The @AP sent the Cuomo administration's report on coronavirus in nursing homes to a selection of experts nationwide, and they found much to criticize. This is what actual peer review looks like. https://t.co/eqzxA8O4rE — Bill Hammond (@NYHammond) July 14, 2020

