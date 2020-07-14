And Slavitt, the former head of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid during the Obama administration, is trying to say that nursing home deaths in New York “were caused by the same reason as in every other state” and that it was because of a combination of staff infections and lack of PPE, not because of decisions made by Gov. Andrew Cuomo:

But he left out the part where Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent COVID-19 positive patients back into nursing homes, thus unleashing the infection. Here’s Janice Dean with the fact check:

Why are Dems so against a non-partisan investigation?

Stop regurgitating Cuomo talking points and get some answers, ‘eh?

And we’ve gone from honoring health-care workers to throwing them under the bus:

The good news is that the criticism of Gov. Cuomo is now coming from other experts, not just right-wing blogs and such:

***

