Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, is warning against using herd immunity as a strategy to defeat the coronavirus in his state:

He’s basing his example on a 40% infection rate to reach herd immunity, not the 40-80% infection rate cited by experts:

So, in his example, herd immunity would be reached at 1.2 million cases:

Trending

And that just won’t work, according to the governor, as the health system is already strained:

On a daily basis, this means 3,187 “new cases every day for a full year from today”:

“But herd immunity is not anything like a realistic solution in the short or mid-term”:

He finished off the thread asking people to wear a mask:

So, what do you think?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: MississippiTate Reeves