Conservative mom and nurse @justanurse25 posted this thread on why schools need to open this fall, noting that "keeping kids out of school is only going to widen" the gap caused by socioeconomic factors:

There are plenty of studies showing the disparity in education outcomes based on socioeconomic status, and keeping kids out of school is only going to widen that gap. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) July 13, 2020

We get that there are risks but can people at least acknowledge that the American Academy of Pediatrics says how important this is and that there are real negatives to keeping the schools closed?

From the AAP:

With the above principles in mind, the AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school. The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring of 2020. Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation. This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality. Beyond the educational impact and social impact of school closures, there has been substantial impact on food security and physical activity for children and families.

Homeschooling works from some families, but not for everyone. We’re looking at a lost year academically:

Oh it’s shocking home schooling didn’t work? I’m well educated and consider myself to be a fairly smart person and we barely survived it. PaY tEaChErS mOrE but anyone can homeschool?! No. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) July 13, 2020

The risk to your child is minimal:

This disease is not killing children (please don’t cite “but 2 kids died.” They’re not the rule). — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) July 13, 2020

And it’s time to listen to the experts:

We keep saying listen to the experts and these are literally the experts in child health, yet I haven’t seen much in support of what these actual experts are saying. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) July 13, 2020

