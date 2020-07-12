Meanwhile, in Alaska, protesters attempted to disrupt a campaign event for GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan with a caribou heart:

Protesters carrying a caribou heart rush stage at Dan Sullivan campaign event in Anchorage https://t.co/fhfCmBSEd1 — Anchorage Daily News (@adndotcom) July 12, 2020

According to reports, the blood was fake but the caribou heart was real:

1/2 Sources report 3 or 4 women charged the stage as @SenDanSullivan was being introduced at his campaign kickoff fundraiser tonight at a Rotak Helicoptet hangar at the Anchorage Airport. They attempted to throw fake blood on him. Maximum loose! — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) July 12, 2020

And a shoutout to campaign manager Matt Shuckerow for stopping the attack:

2/2 Campaign Manager Matt Shuckerow blocked the woman with the fake blood, and she went down hard, spilling the fake blood. The women were then escorted out of the event. On the way out they smeared the fake blood on Sullivan’s signs at entrance to the event. Super loose! pic.twitter.com/OZgwU8sxNJ — The Alaska Landmine (@alaskalandmine) July 12, 2020

And, yes, there’s video:

“Alaskan of the Week”:

Shuckerow deserves Alaskan of the Week after this protective effort. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 12, 2020

***