LOL wut:

Seattle Police say most non-white officers will be fired if city cuts budget https://t.co/pglxMbEU15 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 11, 2020

We told you earlier about how the Seattle police chief ripped the cuts:

While no decisions have been made yet, we wanted the community to be aware of the situation. Laying off 50% of the department would be catastrophic for public safety in the city of Seattle. 2/4 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 10, 2020

But this threat to fire the non-white officers is something else:

The Department has made a conscious effort to hire employees, both sworn and civilian, who represent the diversity and values within our community. 3/4 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 10, 2020

So, they’re hostages?

Cuts this deep mean we would lose more than 50% of our (BIPOC) officers. These officers’ life experiences make us a better department and community. 4/4 https://t.co/r0JgDaTEu1 pic.twitter.com/4UbecEXPpM — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 10, 2020

Via Newsweek, it’s the labor rules that would force their hand:

“It also is important to remember that through labor rules, our newest, most broadly diverse officers are in patrol, and they will be the first we are forced to terminate,” Best said, referencing police labor union agreements which often use length of service as a determining factor in who stays and who goes. State legislation would be required to override such restrictions.

Let’s just say libs aren’t amused by this, AT ALL:

Sorry Seattle cops of color, but they said if they get defunded by 50% your asses are chopped first. Sounds racist to me. https://t.co/gyY5ydjnOJ — Alexandra Halaby🏳️‍🌈 (@iskandrah) July 11, 2020

This isn't a necessary consequence of any 50% reduction in police budget. This is SPD's longtime inability to hire and *retain* BIPOC officers, putting them in the most junior positions today. This is the police union contract holding the city hostage. https://t.co/QJcqJI7AfW — sarah anne lloyd 🌺 (@sarahannelloyd) July 11, 2020

"Ernesto, we're going to have to let you go. We had to choose between you and tear gas. You understand." https://t.co/Rqf0T3yoSR — koush (@koush) July 11, 2020

Related: