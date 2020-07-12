The USS Bonhomme Richard, currently docked in San Diego, is on fire with numerous injuries reported:

3RD Alarm fire on USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6) at Naval Base San Diego. SDFD & Federal Fire have unified command for what sounds like a below deck fire, possibly in a hanger bay Initial reports of an explosion & injuries. As both a fireman & a sailor, thoughts with all aboard. pic.twitter.com/eDnLBYZ2SA — Gregg Favre (@GreggFavre) July 12, 2020

We’re seeing reports of only minor injuries and the “entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted” for:

Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to a fire aboard @LHD6BHR located on @NavBaseSD. Initially, eleven Sailors have been transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The entire crew is off the ship and all are accounted. More information to follow. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

More views of the #fire burning now on board US #Navy amphibious ship USS #BONHOMME RICHARD LHD6 at 32nd Street Naval Station in San Diego. Reports so far indicate 3 sailors, 1 SDFD fireman injured. At the moment the fire seems to be growing pic.twitter.com/icPblRJOEV — Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) July 12, 2020

San Diego ship fire https://t.co/p6wSsK2Wpv — 10News (@10News) July 12, 2020

***