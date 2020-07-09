As we told you earlier, President Trump scored one victory at the Supreme Court after it “punted” the Mazars case that would have allowed the House to get his financial records, but he lost a second case that will, possibly, allow the Manhattan DA to subpoena the information:

Actually, Congress did not get the President’s tax returns. The Manhattan DA may get the information. And the congressional subpoena issues have been punted to the lower courts. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 9, 2020

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance called this “a tremendous victory”:

JUST IN: Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance: "This is a tremendous victory for our nation’s system of justice and its founding principle that no one – not even a president – is above the law." https://t.co/TPsyBNGps1 pic.twitter.com/vJCEZeHCw3 — ABC News (@ABC) July 9, 2020

Vance’s investigation will move forward:

Manhattan DA Vance: "Our investigation, which was delayed for almost a year by this lawsuit, will resume, guided as always by the grand jury’s solemn obligation to follow the law and the facts, wherever they may lead.” — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) July 9, 2020

And this has lib dreaming of an indictment before the election:

On MSNBC, @neal_katyal just said the NY grand jury could indict Trump before the election and thinks everybody is getting this wrong. (I have no idea if that's true, just noting one important dissent to the fast-forming consensus.) — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) July 9, 2020

More from Neal Katyal, former Solicitor General during the Obama administration:

This 1 min clip has my take. Not a mixed bag. Serious loss for Trump. Ct (incl his own appointees) rejected his immunity args as made up. Even Cong looks like will get lots. NY case can be expedited&decided before election. Regardless, will come out after election.Scary for Trump https://t.co/zupAairDsn — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 9, 2020

If courts can decide a Presidential election start to finish in 36 days, &decide the Nixon tapes subpoena case start to finish in under 4 months,it's easy for courts to decide the New York case, particularly since the SCOTUS opinion today leaves Trump with very little left to say — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 9, 2020

And the public interest is overwhelming. I can't imagine a greater case for expediting a matter than we want to avoid a circumstance where this potentially criminal info comes out after the election. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) July 9, 2020

Watch here:

.@neal_katyal: “Whether or not it comes before or after the 2020 election, Cy Vance is gonna get this material and it looks pretty damaging to Donald Trump.” pic.twitter.com/PRZNHtqL6y — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 9, 2020

***

Related:

Sorry, Chuck & Nancy: SCOTUS delivers buzzkill to congressional Dems hoping to obtain Trump’s financial records https://t.co/DVB5ZzRzL8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 9, 2020