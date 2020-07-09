Michael Cohen is back in prison today after violating his home confinement agreement:

Michael Cohen has been taken into custody for violating terms of his early release from prison, according to his attorney. Cohen had been serving the remainder of his three-year sentence in home confinement. — erica orden (@eorden) July 9, 2020

The former lawyer for President Trump was photographed eating outside a Manhattan restaurant:

I’m starting to suspect that Michael Cohen is not someone who can be trusted to play by the rules https://t.co/Mzv5pOLe2p — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) July 3, 2020

Did he think he could get away with it?

.@Tom_Winter says Michael Cohen was home due to an effort to allow "nonviolent criminals" to serve prison sentences at home during the pandemic "as if they were serving the prison sentence while they were in prison." "He clearly did not do that." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 9, 2020

He may have violated other conditions as well:

Michael Cohen remanded because he apparently refused to sign BOP documentboutlining conditions for his release – related to writing a book and media appearances among others. All this after he was photographed eating at an outdoor restaurant while on release due to covid. — jonathan dienst (@jonathan4ny) July 9, 2020

We’re starting to think Michael Cohen is not such a great criminal:

Imagine getting to serve out your sentence under house arrest instead of a federal prison while there is a pandemic. And then imagine being stupid and brazen enough to go out to dinner with friends when you're easily recognizable. https://t.co/9b2Xyb6opQ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 9, 2020