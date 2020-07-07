Did you happen to see this segment on CNN on Sunday where they interviewed an ER doc in San Antonio? His plea for ICU support sent the clip viral:

Texas Doctor: I got 10 calls yesterday for young people who will die if they don’t get ICU support, but I only have three beds left. pic.twitter.com/qAAQSuu6bk — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 5, 2020

But people had questions:

Anyone else find this odd? 10 young people needed ICU beds to survive, but only 3 were available? How did he choose who got a bed? What happened to the other 7? The lack of follow-up questions and additional reporting here is odd. It’s a rather huge story. https://t.co/olOBpgv6uE — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) July 6, 2020

And thankfully PEOPLE magazine asked those questions in a follow-up that ended up debunking the clip:

Weirdly, People Magazine of all places reached out and followed up—hospital say it has additional capacity and is making plans for more Again: Covid is a tragedy but watch the CNN segment and then read the follow-up statement to, again, PEOPLE magazine The media is running hype https://t.co/ZhCqTH0J3i pic.twitter.com/qRjfQG5G0J — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) July 6, 2020

“Amazing” puts it lightly:

CNN fake news got corrected by PEOPLE magazine. Congrats CNN that's amazing https://t.co/NlDX6e39rL — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) July 7, 2020

***