Sit down for this one, but Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced is being accused of corruption by former Justice Sec. Dennise Longo Quinones:

According to Quinones, she was asked to resign on Friday by the governor’s chief of staff after she signed the investigative referrals:

The governor has denied the charges:

And this morning, the governor said it’s actually the former justice secretary who is being investigated for Medicare fraud:

The governor says she’s got evidence:

And she’s asked the new justice secretary to deliver the investigative referrals on the old justice secretary:

People still have questions:

And we’ll note the governor gave a different reason for asking for her resignation than she’s offered up today:

To be continued. . .

***

