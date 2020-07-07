Brazilian President Jair Bolsanoro says he has tested positive for COVID-19:

And he made the announcement on live TV:

Trending

He also said heâ€™s taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin:

Bolsonaro, who went to the hospital yesterday with symptoms, then met supporters on the way home:

And now for the contact tracing, which includes the U.S. ambassador:

Hopefully, it comes back negative:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19Jair Bolsonaro