Brazilian President Jair Bolsanoro says he has tested positive for COVID-19:

Bolsonaro is positive for COVID-19, he says â€” Gabriel Stargardter (@gabstargardter) July 7, 2020

And he made the announcement on live TV:

Pure Trump: Bolsonaro apparently about to announce his Covid-19 results live on TV pic.twitter.com/vY7UOAqIAr â€” Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) July 7, 2020

He also said heâ€™s taking hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin:

Bolsonaro, who went to the hospital yesterday with symptoms, then met supporters on the way home:

Remarkable that Bolsonaro reportedly started feeling ill this morning, went to hospital to check out his lungs, has a temperature, took a Covid-19 test, the results of which he doesn't yet have â€¦ and yet still mingles with his supporters on his way homeâ€¦ â€” Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsin) July 6, 2020

And now for the contact tracing, which includes the U.S. ambassador:

Brazilian media tracing all those Bolsonaro met in recent days and without mask, including US ambassador, his foreign min (arm round him in this pic) and CEOs of major companies. Bolsonaro showing Covid-19 symptoms, media here says. https://t.co/DjWLtwh1Zg â€” Dom Phillips (@domphillips) July 6, 2020

Hopefully, it comes back negative:

US ambassador in #Brazil, Todd Chapman, to take COVID19 test after meeting with Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro is said to be experiencing symptoms of the virus and was tested yesterday, also taking X-ray of lungs. The two met on Saturday, without masks. â€” Lise Alves (@Lise_Alves) July 7, 2020

***