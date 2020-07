Townhall’s Julio Rosas was covering protests at the White House where he caught these folks burning an American flag to celebrate the 4th of July:

Protesters outside the White House are getting ready to burn the American flag: pic.twitter.com/oB7fBbbI9P

Sigh:

Protesters outside the White House have now set a big American flag on fire while chanting: America was never great! pic.twitter.com/448IPYUR0y — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Then things got a little heated when the anti-police protesters met up with Trump supporters:

A crowd of anti-police protesters walked by another group that was carrying American and Trump flags. The two sides got into a screaming match: pic.twitter.com/37josf34mT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Sigh part 2:

The group of anti-police protesters made their way to the Washington Monument where they encountered pro-Trump supporters. A fight broke out over control of a pole that had American, Trump, and Don’t Tread On Me flags. pic.twitter.com/QmiqY0sIFl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Park Police then separated the two groups:

Park Police came in to separate the two sides from getting into further fights. This lead to protesters to scream at police and Trump supporters, with the Trump supporters screaming back at them: pic.twitter.com/rBnWZFpRzw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Can’t they just enjoy the fireworks?

Anti-police protesters continued to shout at cops as fireworks went off in the background: pic.twitter.com/RnH2NdPOuK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Apparently not:

Pictures of police facing off against protesters as fireworks go off in the background at the Washington Monument. pic.twitter.com/yDFDfQuADS — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

Tell us why we should take them seriously again?

As the fireworks show began at the Washington Monument, anti-police protesters gave it middle fingers. pic.twitter.com/euGvdAdl4G — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 5, 2020

