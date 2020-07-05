A video from the Instagram feed of the Diamond Lake Sandbar in Michigan is going viral with many people worried that the large outdoor gathering will spread COVID-19:

Here’s the scene at Diamond Lake in Cass County, Michigan today. Looks like a recipe for disaster…🤦🏽‍♂️ #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0OfgCXThQw — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) July 4, 2020

Oh, so *NOW* outdoor gatherings are bad again? Good to know:

Scenes like this … it is why health officials fear a surge in coronavirus cases after the holiday. https://t.co/yT47ypI6w5 — Kristin Bien (@KristinBienWSBT) July 5, 2020

You see, social distancing guidelines are very important if you’re gathered together in a lake:

Social distancing is apparently not being observed at this gathering on Diamond Lake in Cass County today. Remember, the CDC recommends you keep at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others, whether inside or outside: https://t.co/zw8OX6IQwk https://t.co/r2w9OgqMwF — WSBT (@WSBT) July 4, 2020

But if you’re protesting, those same guidelines can be ignored:

If only they were protesting, then they would be immune. — Johnson, SGT, 1ea (@MaconLetisTmato) July 5, 2020

We’ll point out the last time people got mad on Twitter at a lake party, nothing happened:

Yep! Not at all advisable, obviously. That said anything outdoors seems to be much less risky, even when people do their best to push sensible boundaries. So not a good thing at all but still better outdoors than a club 😱. https://t.co/wsNLbH3cLN — zeynep tufekci (@zeynep) July 4, 2020

Health officials and lib politicians have nobody but to blame but themselves as they sat silent about corona while this happened:

Not defending this stupidity but how is this gathering any worse than the countless protests over the last month? pic.twitter.com/j9emfOZtwg — Whiskey Bravo (@Wh1skeyBrav0) July 5, 2020

But, of course, this is President Trump’s fault:

We are doomed. And make no mistake, with his denial, Donald Trump did this. https://t.co/uVVqYCrZV6 — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) July 4, 2020

