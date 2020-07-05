If 2020 wasn’t crazy enough, Kanye West says he’s running for president:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Elon Musk approves:

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Mark Cuban says he’d support Kanye over President Trump:

If there was Rank Choice voting available and @kanyewest was on the ballot with @JoeBiden and @realDonaldTrump , I would have @kanyewest ahead of @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/y6r0EVdBeB — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

But Cuban is on Team Biden so Sleepy Joe can rest easy:

If you think Biden is a joke compared to Trump you aren’t paying attention. It’s time to step away from all the memes and look at reality. The Pandemic Response could not be botched any worse and he refuses to take any responsibility or try to improve it. That’s disqualifying — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 5, 2020

It’s funny because they know, if he ran, he’d take votes away from Biden:

Well, at least they’re not saying Russia is behind it . . . yet:

more than likely @kanyewest's stunt is part of some deal with Trump — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 5, 2020

And we’ll point out that Kanye is a little late to the party:

FYI to anyone jumping into the 2020 race at this point: it's too late to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for president in the states of Indiana, Maine, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and Texas, per Ballotpedia — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) July 5, 2020

Sure, why not?

PARIS FOR PRESIDENT ✨🇺🇸👸🏼✨ — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 5, 2020

2020: Can’t stop, won’t stop.

***