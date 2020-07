They want the carving, that depicts Confederate Civil War figures Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee and Jefferson Davis, removed:

But removing the carving means changing Georgia law:

From NBC Washington:

When Georgia lawmakers voted in 2001 to change the state flag that had been dominated by the Confederate battle emblem since 1956, language to guarantee the preservation of the Stone Mountain sculpture was included as a bargaining chip.

The law states that “the memorial to the heroes of the Confederate States of America graven upon the face of Stone Mountain shall never be altered, removed, concealed, or obscured in any fashion.”