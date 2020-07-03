A 36-year-old Brooklyn man has been charged with arson after accidentally setting his own house on fire while shooting off illegal fireworks earlier in the week:

Here’s the video where you can see what looks to be a Roman candle shoot inside the open window and explode:

Trending

Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the blaze:

Actually, you do not need a professional to shoot off a Roman candle, but not being an idiot certainly helps:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brooklynfireworks