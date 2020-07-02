The campaign bus for U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville burst into flames last night while traveling on I-59 through DeKalb County, Alabama:

U.S. Senate candidate Tommy Tuberville's campaign bus caught fire Wednesday night on I-59 in Dekalb County. https://t.co/wT1SnmlsnP — Sarah Killian (@SarahWVTM13) July 2, 2020

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office, no one was injured:

Per DeKalb County Sheriff’s office, Tommy Tuberville’s “The People vs. The Swamp” tour bus is on fire on the side of I-59. Says driver was uninjured. pic.twitter.com/5a3hVcbYqt — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) July 2, 2020

So, is this a sign for what to expect in the upcoming primary against Jeff Sessions?

The Tuberville campaign bus caught fire last night on I-59 in Dekalb County. No one was hurt. https://t.co/n6cdR9PTzK — Jessica Taloney (@WKRG_Jessica) July 2, 2020

As for the campaign, President Trump has canceled a planned rally for the former Auburn coach that was supposed to happen next weekend:

President Trump's campaign has scrapped plans to hold a rally in Alabama next weekend amid concerns about coronavirus infections rising in the UShttps://t.co/iYsP5mbaUj — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2020

