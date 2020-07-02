A Miami-Dade police officer has been relieved of duty after punching a woman during an altercation at Miami International Airport earlier this week:

The officer, identified as Anthony Rodriguez, has been relieved of duty and an investigation is ongoing:

The State Attorney has been asked to get involved as well:

According to the arrest report of the woman, Paris Anderson, had become belligerent with the gate agents after she arrived late to her flight and was denied boarding. Via Local 10:

The officer stated in his report that he saw the woman, later identified as Paris Anderson, 21, of Miami, cursing at employees.

Rodriguez and Officer Ricardo Alvarez approached the re-booking counter and Alvarez walked Anderson away from the counter so Rodriguez could speak with one of the airline supervisors, the arrest report stated.

Rodriguez wrote in his report that the supervisor told him that Anderson arrived at the gate late for a flight to Chicago and that she became outraged after she was denied boarding and told that the next available flight to Chicago would be the next morning.

And Officer Rodriquez said Anderson “struck him on the chid with her head”:

