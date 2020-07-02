Breaking news:
BIG NEWS: Sources — Ghislaine Maxwell is in custody. Arrested on charges in the Southern District of NY. Story soon.
— julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 2, 2020
This is in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation:
#BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein confidante, British socialite and heiress Ghislaine Maxwell, has been arrested by the FBI, sources tell @Jonathan4NY https://t.co/K8DvaFZuWX
— NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) July 2, 2020
It’s time to name names:
BREAKING / NBC News: Ghislane Maxwell, long-time Jeffrey Epstein confidante and friend linked to his sexual trafficking has been arrested and will be hit with charges tied to the Epstein investigation, law enforcement officials say.
W/ @jonathan4ny @valiquettejoe @S_Fitzpatrick
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 2, 2020
She’ll be in court later today:
BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested this AM in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, according to a person familiar.
Maxwell was taken into custody & is expected to have a court appearance later today, the person said. via @KaraScannell
— erica orden (@eorden) July 2, 2020
