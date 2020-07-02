Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced $9 million in federal taxpayer dollars will be used to “support safe and secure voting this election”:

Much of the money will be used to “inform voters of their options to vote safely on Election Day, and fund the purchase of PPE for polling stations”:

And disposable pens:

Gov. Ducey also linked to this handy guide on how to vote safely in November:

It’s No. 1 recommendation? Vote by mail:

President Trump, however, is against voting by mail:

Eventually GOP governors and state parties are going to have to go public with their support of mail-in ballots, no?

***

Tags: ArizonaDoug Duceyvote by mail