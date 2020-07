The World Health Organization is now saying you should not wear a mask while exercising as it “my reduced the ability to breathe comfortably” and that it’s only necessary to maintain 3-feet of distance:

Q: Can people wear masks while exercising? A: People should NOT wear masks when exercising as masks may reduce the ability to breathe comfortably.

So every 6-foot spacer we’re seeing in grocery stores and everywhere else can now be safely ignored? Good to know!

Thread. Note that the WHO recommends only about half the separation US health authorities are urging for social distancing. https://t.co/kkxcdttmjC — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 1, 2020

A Johns Hopkins immunology specialist widely quoted this week said it’s safe to exercise in a mask, however:

Are masks safe to wear while exercising?​ https://t.co/AunRTPYwiI — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) June 30, 2020

From the article:

Should we wear a mask while we exercise? “A good rule of thumb is anytime that you’re going to be speaking, breathing heavily or in close contact with other people, it’s essential that you wear a mask. Masks shouldn’t interfere too much with exercising. You may need to get used to it having it on when you’re doing it, but it’s really the safest thing to do, particularly if you’re exercising inside. Exercising sends out a lot of air and a lot of plumes that can have the virus in it so masks are essential for that.” If sweat drips onto your mask, is it less effective as a result? “You want to change your mask every 2 days or so, but if it gets wet… if you happen to cough into it or sneeze into it, it’s probably better to change it on a daily basis. And that’s why cloth masks are great. Most of them are cotton material. Just pop them in the laundry and they’re ready to go the next day. Having 2 to 3 of them around so that you can rotate helps you keep a fresh face cloth with you on a daily basis.”

And the NY Times just recommended to bring multiple masks while exercising and replace them when they get too sweaty:

"Plan, too, to carry extras of your preferred mask if you will be exercising for more than about 30 minutes" If I actually get to race this year, I'll have to add multiple masks to my tri bag packing extravaganza. https://t.co/Oe7MsH1pBe — Lauren Smith (@LaurnSmith) June 17, 2020

Is it too much to ask that during a global pandemic that these “experts” could bother to agree on this?

