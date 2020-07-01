It appears Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has just about had it with Dr. Anthony Fauci and his coronavirus recommendations. From last night on Laura Ingraham’s show:

This was in response to Dr. Fauci’s testimony on Tuesday where he said the country is going “in the wrong direction”:

Now, before libs get all huffy with Lt. Gov. Patrick, Texas and Dr. Fauci aren’t actually that far apart. Here’s Dr. Fauci on bars:

And here’s Gov. Greg Abbott:

Dr. Fauci also said, “I feel very strongly we need to do whatever we can to get the children back to school”:

Dr. Fauci also pointed out that our lockdowns never came close to lockdowns in Europe:

