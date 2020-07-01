We’re only a week away from the return of Major League Soccer. . .

A week today: @MLS is Back Tournament begins (8 Jul) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) July 1, 2020

. . .and players are gathered at Disney’s Swan and Dolphin resort in Orlando where they’ll be quarantined inside a protective “bubble”:

The food options inside the bubble, however, leave a little to be desired:

If you zoom in, you’ll see breakfast is $45, lunch is $65 and dinner is $75:

$65 lunch? Did Jack Warner get the player food contract for the #MLSisBack tournament? https://t.co/zvkwb47jfi — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 30, 2020

LOL:

Nice to see Fyre Fest is providing the catering for the MLS bubble https://t.co/sMtihwdr5h — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 30, 2020

Looks delicious!

What could go wrong?

It's always been my dream to become a professional athlete so I could live the summer in a 50 y/o hotel, paying $180 a day for meals with less than 300 calories before I run for 90 minutes in 95° heat and 100% humidity in front f no fans and a TV audience of > 300k. #MLSisBack — The Soccer Heretic (@SoccerHeretic) July 1, 2020

Come for the food, say for the ‘rona:

Four players have tested positive for COVID-19 inside ‘the bubble’ in Orlando ahead of the #MLSisBack Tournament #EveryoneN https://t.co/CPVq3SpHR0 — Drake Hills (@LiveLifeDrake) July 1, 2020

***