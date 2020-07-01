Joe Scarborough is very worried about Kayleigh McEnany’s next job, asking on his show this morning “where is [she] going to get a job after Trump?”

VIDEO – Joe Scarborough: Where Is Kayleigh McEnany Going to Get a Job After Trump? https://t.co/7HY2ifMXPQ — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) July 1, 2020

If only there were a place where controversial political figures could go to reinvent themselves. . .

More on #StopHateForProfit united efforts to stop hate and racism on Facebook. Thank you @JoeNBC & @morningmika for having me on this morning. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/OfZOnlrGTj — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 29, 2020

What makes Scarborough’s comment worse, of course, is that he himself authored a House resolution “condemning the racist and anti-Semitic views of the Reverend Al Sharpton”:

Your occasional reminder that you can’t get canceled for bloodsoaked antisemitism. Maybe the Golden Girls should’ve made their bit about that instead. https://t.co/UM8elhyCiu — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020

So, Joe, spare us any worry about Kayleigh when/if Fox News hires her:

You’re doing great, MSNBC. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020

Because nobody at MSNBC seems to care about Sharpton’s past:

“There’s an antisemitic pogromist with an MSNBC contract and who is a kingmaker in national Democratic Party politics. What can we do about this entrenched, institutionalized bigotry?” “We’ll take down the Scrubs episode where they dress in blackface for Halloween.” Thanks. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020

You see, it’s all good now:

Because we know the Anti-Defamation League regularly goes on his show (like tonight) to talk with @TheRevAl about how to curb antisemitism because he practices “bloodsoaked antisemitism”. https://t.co/DcbcixrBwc — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 29, 2020

Rev Sharpton has regularly used his show to invite the @ADL to speak out with him against the antisemitism rampant in this country. @TheRevAl and I strongly disagreed with statements made long ago, but as one who has called out antisemitism for decades, I welcome him. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 29, 2020

So does the @ADL. Good enough for me. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 29, 2020

