Joe Scarborough is very worried about Kayleigh McEnany’s next job, asking on his show this morning “where is [she] going to get a job after Trump?”

If only there were a place where controversial political figures could go to reinvent themselves. . .

What makes Scarborough’s comment worse, of course, is that he himself authored a House resolution “condemning the racist and anti-Semitic views of the Reverend Al Sharpton”:

So, Joe, spare us any worry about Kayleigh when/if Fox News hires her:

Because nobody at MSNBC seems to care about Sharpton’s past:

You see, it’s all good now:

***

