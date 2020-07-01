Joe Scarborough is very worried about Kayleigh McEnany’s next job, asking on his show this morning “where is [she] going to get a job after Trump?”
VIDEO – Joe Scarborough: Where Is Kayleigh McEnany Going to Get a Job After Trump? https://t.co/7HY2ifMXPQ
— Grabien (@GrabienMedia) July 1, 2020
If only there were a place where controversial political figures could go to reinvent themselves. . .
More on #StopHateForProfit united efforts to stop hate and racism on Facebook. Thank you @JoeNBC & @morningmika for having me on this morning. #MorningJoe pic.twitter.com/OfZOnlrGTj
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) June 29, 2020
What makes Scarborough’s comment worse, of course, is that he himself authored a House resolution “condemning the racist and anti-Semitic views of the Reverend Al Sharpton”:
Your occasional reminder that you can’t get canceled for bloodsoaked antisemitism. Maybe the Golden Girls should’ve made their bit about that instead. https://t.co/UM8elhyCiu
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020
So, Joe, spare us any worry about Kayleigh when/if Fox News hires her:
You’re doing great, MSNBC.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020
Because nobody at MSNBC seems to care about Sharpton’s past:
“There’s an antisemitic pogromist with an MSNBC contract and who is a kingmaker in national Democratic Party politics. What can we do about this entrenched, institutionalized bigotry?”
“We’ll take down the Scrubs episode where they dress in blackface for Halloween.”
Thanks.
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 29, 2020
You see, it’s all good now:
Because we know the Anti-Defamation League regularly goes on his show (like tonight) to talk with @TheRevAl about how to curb antisemitism because he practices “bloodsoaked antisemitism”. https://t.co/DcbcixrBwc
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 29, 2020
Rev Sharpton has regularly used his show to invite the @ADL to speak out with him against the antisemitism rampant in this country. @TheRevAl and I strongly disagreed with statements made long ago, but as one who has called out antisemitism for decades, I welcome him.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 29, 2020
So does the @ADL. Good enough for me.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) June 29, 2020
