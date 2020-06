Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced a series of new actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in his state of Arizona:

Today, I’m announcing additional actions to contain the spread of #COVID19 in Arizona. 1/

Goodbye bars, gyms, movie theaters and tubing rentals:

Effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight, we are instituting a month-long pause on the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals. This will help relieve stress on our health care system and give time for new transmissions to slow. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

He’s also banned large gatherings of more than 50 people (will protests still be OK?):

Effective today, organized events of more than 50 people are prohibited. Arizonans should celebrate the 4th of July responsibly this weekend, including by staying home, avoiding larger gatherings, and wearing a mask if you do go out. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

But what could be the worst news in this thread, he’s also delaying the start of the school year:

The first day of school for in-person learning will be delayed until August 17, 2020. Distance learning can begin before then. This delay allows additional time for schools to implement safety precautions, including making available remote learning options. 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

And no more special event licenses for the next month:

Starting today, the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control shall cease issuing special event licenses for the period between June 29, 2020 and July 27, 2020. 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

There’s a $10,000 gift to long-term care facilities as well:

In addition, we’re announcing a new grant program for long-term care facilities. Through the partnership, facilities will receive $10,000 for the purchase of electronic devices to facilitate video conferencing with residents and their families. @AZ_AARP 6/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

We’re slowly getting locked down again, and this time it’s being led by Republican governors:

Today's actions follow recent steps to boost diagnostic testing, including expanding rapid testing; amplify contact tracing; fund additional PPE for long-term care settings; and enhance guidance for establishments to limit congregating and enforce mitigation policies. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

So, he’s asking for people to stay at home voluntarily. If that doesn’t work?

We must be clear-eyed. The next few weeks will be hard. But these steps combined with stepped-up compliance with public health guidance can make a difference, and we're grateful to Arizonans for their cooperation. Stay home. Wear a mask. Be responsible. 8/8 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

***