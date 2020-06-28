CNBC’s Charles Gasparino reports that he’s hearing from “major players” in the Republican party that President Trump “could drop out of the race if his poll numbers don’t rebound”:

BREAKING— (thread)GOP operatives are for the first time raising the possibility that @realDonaldTrump could drop out of the race if his poll numbers don’t rebound. Over the weekend I spoke to a sample of major players; one described Trumps current psyche as “fragile.” I’m

Mind you, Gasparino is “not convinced yet”:

not convinced yet; he’s got time and he’s running against an opponent who is literally hiding in his basement. Plus the public isn’t focusing yet on just how left wing @JoeBiden has become, so much so, he can bring himself to denounce rioting. — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) June 28, 2020

But Gasparino does say this shows just how worried these party officials are about what happens in November with the presidency and the Senate:

That said the speculation indicates how tense GOP operatives are about Trump losing and the party losing the senate and having their entire agenda abolished in a leftist wave election. Again lots of time and Trump has endured a horrible couple of months but that’s the snap shop — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) June 28, 2020

This also sounds like some “wishful thinking” by the GOP elite:

Wishful thinking, I assume. I doubt we can be rid of him that easily. https://t.co/i5AvyzueOH — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 28, 2020

And some “begging for resistance RTs”:

LMAO this is nothing but begging for resistance RTs https://t.co/R2sqFyMY8x — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2020

If these GOP officials are so worried, maybe they should go public?

On the one hand, this feels like wishful thinking from Republicans who have now decided that not only is Trump going down, but he is taking the party with him. https://t.co/Payj62LXl0 — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) June 28, 2020

