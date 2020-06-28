CNBC’s Charles Gasparino reports that he’s hearing from “major players” in the Republican party that President Trump “could drop out of the race if his poll numbers don’t rebound”:

Mind you, Gasparino is "not convinced yet":

But Gasparino does say this shows just how worried these party officials are about what happens in November with the presidency and the Senate:

This also sounds like some “wishful thinking” by the GOP elite:

And some "begging for resistance RTs":

If these GOP officials are so worried, maybe they should go public?

