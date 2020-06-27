This Politico article from Friday suggests the secret to Joe Biden’s campaign success, other than staying in his basement, is that he’s avoiding everything that libs are pushing for on Twitter and that he “does not care about critical race theory-intersectional left that has taken over places like the NYT”:

“There is a conversation that’s going on on Twitter that they don’t care about. They won the primary by ignoring all of that. The Biden campaign does not care about the critical race theory-intersectional left that has taken over places like the NYT” https://t.co/wn95sJfkKJ

And, “You can be against chokeholds and not believe in white fragility. You can be for reforming police departments and don’t necessarily have to believe that the United States is irredeemably racist”:

More, from pro-Biden strategist: “You can be against chokeholds and not believe in white fragility. You can be for reforming police departments and don’t necessarily have to believe that the United States is irredeemably racist.”https://t.co/wn95sJfkKJ — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 26, 2020

So, is this what is happening?

I keep saying this, and it keeps being true: Biden is running a smart campaign by mostly ignoring twitter. If he wins by doing this, he could contribute greatly to a more sane politics. He's doing the lord's work here. https://t.co/6XWTaHTXj6 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

Make Dems normal again:

People are really underestimating the appeal of the normalcy angle. He would also be our most 'normal' president since Truman. His background is more normal, his politics are, his disposition is. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

Bending the knee to the “Sarsour/Tlaib stuff” certainly didn’t work for Liz Warren or Bernie Sanders:

Same with the Sarsour/Tlaib stuff I tweeted last night. Bernie put them front and center. Warren bent the knee to various antisemitic groups during the campaign. Biden told them to get lost. Maybe he's not interested in being bossed around by toxic young radicals. Good! — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

What’s funny about this is that his treatment of women in the past would prevent him from this job. But Dems will ignore that and endorse him for POTUS in a heartbeat:

If he doesn't win the election maybe he should become the new editor of the NY Times — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

More on Biden vs. the NYT:

On the antisemitism stuff: There was zero gatekeeping. NYT and WaPo slobbered all over every antisemite they could find. Dem politicians kissed their rings and fawned over them. The only one who had any moral sense whatsoever on that entire side of the aisle was Biden. That's it. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

“Maybe voters noticed”?

Biden winning was the one–the one and only–chance to hold back the bigots and the psycho wokesoldiers. Everybody failed but the Biden campaign. Every single person and institution. Maybe voters noticed? Sure seems like it. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

