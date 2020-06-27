This Politico article from Friday suggests the secret to Joe Biden’s campaign success, other than staying in his basement, is that he’s avoiding everything that libs are pushing for on Twitter and that he “does not care about critical race theory-intersectional left that has taken over places like the NYT”:
“There is a conversation that’s going on on Twitter that they don’t care about. They won the primary by ignoring all of that. The Biden campaign does not care about the critical race theory-intersectional left that has taken over places like the NYT” https://t.co/wn95sJfkKJ
