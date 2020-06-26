Jill Biden and potential Joe Biden running mate Sen. Kamala Harris exchanged praise for one another at a digital event today on the Affordable Care Act, with Sen. Harris saying Mrs. Biden will be the next first lady:

"She is just an extraordinary human being," Kamala Harris says of "our next first lady" Jill Biden at digital event on the Affordable Care Act. Biden calls her a "role model to women across the country including my granddaughters." — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 26, 2020

And Mrs. Biden called Sen. Harris a role model to their grandchildren:

To be clear, Jill Biden was saying that Kamala Harris is a role model to her granddaughters. — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) June 26, 2020

First up, does she mean ALL of their grandchildren? Because No. 7 keeps getting left out for some reason:

Here is Jill Biden telling the world that she and Joe only have SIX grandchildren. They have SEVEN, including Hunter's out-of-wedlock love child. What kind of GRANDMOTHER excludes an innocent grandchild because of her son's poor decisions? Jill Biden, that's who. Despicable. pic.twitter.com/NVMqYyupqO — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 6, 2020

And secondly, “Grandpa, why did you put our role model on that bus?”

"Grandpa, why did you put our role model on that bus?" https://t.co/iEc1BuN1Tw — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 26, 2020

Never forget:

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

It really is amazing what a political rival will forgive once they get a chance at the veep slot:

Kamala Harris to Biden in July: “You also worked…to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me." She just endorsed him. — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2020

We all saw this coming though.

