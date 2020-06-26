Guy, Oregon and Oregon State just solved racism. Or something:

Oregon & Oregon State mutually agree to no longer refer to Oregon-Oregon State rivalry games as the “Civil War” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 26, 2020

Oh, it’s real:

None of this could possibly be real https://t.co/wWN6AxEmmU — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 26, 2020

So, what are they going to call the annual contests that often divide loyalties among family members and neighbors?

We appreciate our alumni and current student-athletes for reaching out to share their perspective, and they have been heard. We can face off against Oregon State without calling it a “Civil War.” MORE: https://t.co/gz6sCPLYe5 pic.twitter.com/jaIPi0LI60 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) June 26, 2020

Maybe the can come up with a clever play on Ducks vs. Beavers:

In agreement with @uoregon we will no longer use the term ‘Civil War’ in promoting athletic events. More >> https://t.co/1xj9noUBox pic.twitter.com/5jBS7JGsSo — Oregon State University (@OregonState) June 26, 2020

We suspect “The War of ORthern Aggression” is out, too?

While fan opinion appears tepid to Oregon-Oregon State dropping the "Civil War" nickname, there are plenty of suggestions going beyond the obvious Platypus theme: pic.twitter.com/J4RkQgTNgY — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 26, 2020

Your thoughts? “Ridiculous” is currently leading about 70%-30% at the time of this post:

Oregon and Oregon State agreeing to no longer call their rivalry game “Civil War” is more:

VOTE in @wcipoolsandspas Quickie Poll C: — Murph & Andy Show (@Murph_Andy) June 26, 2020

