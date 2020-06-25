Former NFL star Jay Cutler is trending right now over these videos posted to Instagram where he talks about his hunt for the vicious predator killing his chickens. Have a watch:

Jay Cutler will get to the bottom of this chicken murderer @barstoolchicago pic.twitter.com/1Fz57LKsW1 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 24, 2020

Unfortunately, the night-vision trail camera he set up last night did not catch the animal responsible and the hunt goes on. Via his Instagram:

My biggest disappointment so far today was Jay Cutler not seeing the chicken murderer on his night-cams. More evidence that I don’t have any real problems. — Mike Danger (@akaMikeDanger) June 25, 2020

But the cat was ruled out as a suspect:

Maybe it’s the owls?

Anyway, we’d watch this:

Jay Cutler’s transformation is nearly complete. True Detective Season 4 is on the way pic.twitter.com/sS6f4d9LcV — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 25, 2020

And we expect there’s a reality show of his own in his future:

Producers at E! watching Jay Cutler hunt a chicken serial killer on his IG stories pic.twitter.com/l6hwsjDYLv — Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) June 24, 2020

Who knew he was the real star?

Jay Cutler becoming an Instagram star after splitting with his reality TV star wife is not a heel turn I expected. But, 2020. — Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) June 25, 2020

