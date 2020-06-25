Former NFL star Jay Cutler is trending right now over these videos posted to Instagram where he talks about his hunt for the vicious predator killing his chickens. Have a watch:
Jay Cutler will get to the bottom of this chicken murderer @barstoolchicago pic.twitter.com/1Fz57LKsW1
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 24, 2020
Unfortunately, the night-vision trail camera he set up last night did not catch the animal responsible and the hunt goes on. Via his Instagram:
My biggest disappointment so far today was Jay Cutler not seeing the chicken murderer on his night-cams. More evidence that I don’t have any real problems.
— Mike Danger (@akaMikeDanger) June 25, 2020
But the cat was ruled out as a suspect:
Maybe it’s the owls?
Anyway, we’d watch this:
Jay Cutler’s transformation is nearly complete. True Detective Season 4 is on the way pic.twitter.com/sS6f4d9LcV
— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 25, 2020
And we expect there’s a reality show of his own in his future:
Producers at E! watching Jay Cutler hunt a chicken serial killer on his IG stories pic.twitter.com/l6hwsjDYLv
— Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) June 24, 2020
Who knew he was the real star?
Jay Cutler becoming an Instagram star after splitting with his reality TV star wife is not a heel turn I expected. But, 2020.
— Maggie Hendricks (@maggiehendricks) June 25, 2020
***