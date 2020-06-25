Former NFL star Jay Cutler is trending right now over these videos posted to Instagram where he talks about his hunt for the vicious predator killing his chickens. Have a watch:

Unfortunately, the night-vision trail camera he set up last night did not catch the animal responsible and the hunt goes on. Via his Instagram:

But the cat was ruled out as a suspect:

Maybe it’s the owls?

Sounds up kids. We have an owl problem.

Anyway, we’d watch this:

And we expect there’s a reality show of his own in his future:

Who knew he was the real star?

