Disney’s “Splash Mountain,” based on the 1946 film “Song of the South,” will be “completely reimagined” with scenes from the more politically correct film, “The Princess & the Frog”:

According to Disney, the reworking of the ride, which debuted in 1989, has been in the works for over a year:

From Disney:

Today we are thrilled to share a first glimpse of a project Imagineers have been working on since last year. Splash Mountain – at both Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom park in Florida – will soon be completely reimagined. The theme is inspired by an all-time favorite animated Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog.” We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.

Compared to other Disney rides, it’s not even that old:

And critics have been gunning for this for years:

TBH, the “Tomorrowland” rides that haven’t changed in decades can use some reimagining, too:

Oh, there will be princesses:

We’ll note that Disney+ isn’t steaming “Song of the South” as well:

Haunted Mansion, you’re next?

