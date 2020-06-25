Disney’s “Splash Mountain,” based on the 1946 film “Song of the South,” will be “completely reimagined” with scenes from the more politically correct film, “The Princess & the Frog”:

Splash Mountain, a Disney ride based on a controversial film, will be 'completely reimagined'https://t.co/ePrPoTjKet — Ram Ramgopal (@RamCNN) June 25, 2020

According to Disney, the reworking of the ride, which debuted in 1989, has been in the works for over a year:

We're thrilled to share Splash Mountain at @Disneyland & @WaltDisneyWorld will be completely reimagined with a new story inspired by an all-time favorite Disney Animation film, “The Princess & The Frog.” Learn about what Imagineers have in development: https://t.co/ZDa3TiFlZr pic.twitter.com/sK4NOpR8FE — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) June 25, 2020

From Disney:

Today we are thrilled to share a first glimpse of a project Imagineers have been working on since last year. Splash Mountain – at both Disneyland park in California and Magic Kingdom park in Florida – will soon be completely reimagined. The theme is inspired by an all-time favorite animated Disney film, “The Princess and the Frog.” We pick up this story after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance.

Compared to other Disney rides, it’s not even that old:

I remember being so surprised when I first learned how *recent* Splash Mountain was — Willie Clark (@_WillieClark) June 25, 2020

And critics have been gunning for this for years:

No, Splash Mountain is fashioned after Song of the South. A movie that relies heavily on racial stereotypes. People called for them to revamp it. — Jasmine Styles (@JasmineStylesTV) June 25, 2020

TBH, the “Tomorrowland” rides that haven’t changed in decades can use some reimagining, too:

Feasting on the tears of people saying song of the south deserves to stay as a ride. It doesn’t. Splash Mountain is cold, wet, and racist. And if Tower of Terror— A PERFECT RIDE— can get rebranded, so can Splash. — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) June 25, 2020

Oh, there will be princesses:

Great, but please don't make it too princess-y. Fantasyland's a few clicks to the right. #SplashMountain — Rick Gregg (@rickgregg) June 25, 2020

We’ll note that Disney+ isn’t steaming “Song of the South” as well:

This year alone, someone asked Bob Iger & Bob Chapek to bring Song of the South to Disney+. Iger said the company had no intention of doing so, adding that it's "not appropriate in today’s world." Reimagining/revamping Splash Mountain is something they should have done years ago — Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 25, 2020

Haunted Mansion, you’re next?

After "Splash Mountain" Disney needs to address "The Haunted Mansion" since all those ghosts are white. — Alan Spencer (@MrAlanSpencer) June 25, 2020

