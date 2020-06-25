A protester is not happy with Townhall’s Julio Rosas and is accusing him of going “undercover” at the recent protests:

Yes, because all the best “undercover” reporters wear vests emblazoned with “PRESS” on the front? Here’s Julio’s response:

Like a ninja, TBH:

Apparently, this woman and her friends were angry after Julio filmed her without a mask at a previous protest:

This activist later clarified that she’s not the woman in the video and Julio isn’t “undercover” in Webster’s Dictionary sense of the word, but because he’s “manipulating his identity as a friendly member of the press on the side of the protestors”:

So, exactly how is he pretending to be on their side?

We eagerly await an answer to that question.

