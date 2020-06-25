A protester is not happy with Townhall’s Julio Rosas and is accusing him of going “undercover” at the recent protests:

Yes, because all the best “undercover” reporters wear vests emblazoned with “PRESS” on the front? Here’s Julio’s response:

That one protester I filmed that got upset at me has now warned others. 1. I don't work for Fox News. 2. Interesting how she says I go "undercover" when I'm wearing a vest marked press. 3. She said she's NOT in danger after telling me I was putting her in danger, so which is it? https://t.co/X3RPOeT06H — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 25, 2020

Like a ninja, TBH:

Pretty sneaky, skulking around with “PRESS” in giant letters 🙄 — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) June 25, 2020

Apparently, this woman and her friends were angry after Julio filmed her without a mask at a previous protest:

I got recognized by one of the protesters I filmed yesterday. She was upset because I filmed her with her mask off and said I was endangering her life. pic.twitter.com/g17MM6uXke — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 24, 2020

This activist later clarified that she’s not the woman in the video and Julio isn’t “undercover” in Webster’s Dictionary sense of the word, but because he’s “manipulating his identity as a friendly member of the press on the side of the protestors”:

To the Trump bots in my mentions please don’t be this dense although I understand that may be incredibly difficult for y’all to do. The woman who sent me this obviously meant undercover in the sense of manipulating his identity as a friendly member of the press on the side of — — Seun (@seuntheactivist) June 25, 2020

the protestors. Her being in danger at that moment and right now have nothing to do with what she said at all about danger. Finally, she’s not a journalist, if the common person makes an assumption that they get filmed by a journalist and end up on Fox News how is that —- — Seun (@seuntheactivist) June 25, 2020

So, exactly how is he pretending to be on their side?

How exactly did he pretend to be on your side? I think the vest tends to give away what he’s doing there … — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) June 25, 2020

We eagerly await an answer to that question.

***