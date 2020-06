With coronavirus cases rising in the state. . .

Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will report an all-time high of more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. https://t.co/6OhQGFxXue

. . .and with the hospitalization rate at an all-time high. . .

"The hospitalization rate is at an all-time high," the Texas governor @GovAbbott saidhttps://t.co/t0GfYJGQ5E — WION (@WIONews) June 24, 2020

. . .Gov. Greg Abbott told Texans yesterday that “there is never a reason for you to have to leave your home unless you do need to go out”:

There was a more urgent tone from Gov. Abbott after previously asserting that Texas’ rising numbers raised concerns, but not alarms. “There is never a reason for you to have to leave your home unless you do need to go out," he said. https://t.co/Ph546s7Fp4 — Mauricio Casillas (@MauricioABC7) June 24, 2020

He’s also added new restrictions on child care centers:

Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state Health and Human Services Commission to enact new health and safety standards for child care centers during the coronavirus. https://t.co/Gelsoxnbxq — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) June 24, 2020

They’ve been linked to some of the spread:

Child care centers have become a coronavirus transmission problem in Texas. Abbott reopened them so non-essential workers could get back to work. Now infections are skyrocketing among both children and daycare workers. https://t.co/iWZMandNk0 — mark seibel (@markseibel) June 24, 2020

He’s also letting local officials put in place greater restrictions on outdoor gatherings:

Gov. Greg Abbott says mayors, county judges can place restrictions on outdoor gatherings of over 100 people https://t.co/O8p5Rbs3SK pic.twitter.com/c8xxzjdkNs — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 24, 2020

One pediatric hospital has begun taking in adult patients to free up space for coronavirus patients:

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday that Texas has surpassed 5,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time, another troubling milestone as the largest pediatric hospital in the U.S. begins taking adult patients to free up bed space … https://t.co/FaA9iqEyCt pic.twitter.com/lQhM7qqKJK — Laredo Morning Times (@lmtnews) June 24, 2020

